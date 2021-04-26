Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $181.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $183.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

