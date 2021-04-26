Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 746,215 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

