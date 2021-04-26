Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

