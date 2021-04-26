Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cerner by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,685,000 after purchasing an additional 386,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

