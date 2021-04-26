Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of CyrusOne worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.29 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

