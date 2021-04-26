Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Anika Therapeutics worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $411,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $594.98 million, a PE ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

