Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

