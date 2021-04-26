Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

