Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.37 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

