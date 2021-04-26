Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $21.77 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,367 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.