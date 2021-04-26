Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $443.71 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $445.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

