Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $193.88 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

