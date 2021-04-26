Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $18.81 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,809,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.46% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $102.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

