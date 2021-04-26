Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272,027 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

