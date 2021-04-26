Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 74,736 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.