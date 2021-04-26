Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.54 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

