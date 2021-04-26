Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

