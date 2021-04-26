Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

