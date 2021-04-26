Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

