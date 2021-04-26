Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.57% of Green Dot worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $426,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of GDOT opened at $44.43 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

