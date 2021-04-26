Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,439 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.76% of Independent Bank worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

