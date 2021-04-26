Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 28,837 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.45 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

