Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,263 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.42% of Douglas Dynamics worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.