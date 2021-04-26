Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 39,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

MKC stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.