Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,365 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $135.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

