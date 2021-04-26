Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 54,366 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.18% of Dolby Laboratories worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after buying an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

