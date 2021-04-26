Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.