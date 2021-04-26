Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock valued at $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

