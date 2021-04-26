botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Hits $378.32 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 117.7% against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $378.32 million and approximately $409,824.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00747520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.72 or 0.07419234 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

