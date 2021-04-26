Bounce Token Tops One Day Volume of $5.54 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $82.89 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for $39.78 or 0.00073771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

