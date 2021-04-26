Bounty0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,489.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $936,083.28 and approximately $62,489.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

