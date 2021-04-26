BoutsPro Market Cap Hits $483,370.38 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $483,370.38 and $74,601.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

