Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $42.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

