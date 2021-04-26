Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $67.35. 7,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.