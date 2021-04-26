Bradford Gay Sells 132,135 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,091,528.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 2,539,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,726. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $38,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

