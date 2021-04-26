Bradford Gay Sells 3,846 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

