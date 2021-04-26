Brinker International (EAT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $82.00.

3/31/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,129. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

