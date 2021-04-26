Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 190,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

