British Land (BTLCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

British Land (OTCMKTS: BTLCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/23/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/20/2021 – British Land had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BTLCY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.33. 27,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

