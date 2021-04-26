Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 388.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 35,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $818.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.