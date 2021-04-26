Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 33.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.23. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

