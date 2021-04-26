Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $460.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $405.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.