Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

NYSE GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

