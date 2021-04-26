Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 459,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

