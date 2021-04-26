Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.04. 33,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,388. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

