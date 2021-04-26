Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 341,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $344,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

