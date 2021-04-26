Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXN. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

