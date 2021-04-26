Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.27. 331,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,587. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.