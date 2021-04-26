Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post $13.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $218.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

