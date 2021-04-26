Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $654.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.30 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million.
SRCL stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
